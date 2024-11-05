(MENAFN) As the conflict in Ukraine drags on, there are increasing signs that the Western and elites may finally be preparing the public for a harsh reality: Ukraine is not winning the war, and painful compromises may be necessary in future negotiations with Russia. This shift in narrative, as reported by *The Economist*, suggests that "Russia is slicing through Ukrainian defenses" and that the Ukrainian military is "struggling to survive." The Western media, which once hailed Ukraine’s resilience and touted its counteroffensive successes, is beginning to recognize the gravity of the situation as Russia’s advances become more apparent.



This change in tone is not just a reflection of on-the-ground realities, but also the result of years of unwavering narrative control. For more than two years, political and media elites across the West have repeated the mantra that "Ukraine is winning," dismissing any contrary voices as mere "Kremlin talking points" aimed at undermining support for the war. Now, as the Ukrainian frontlines begin to falter, the same media outlets and pundits that once parroted this optimism are reluctantly acknowledging the bleakness of the situation. What was once labeled Russian propaganda is now being quietly absorbed into the consensus view, marking a stark reversal in Western discourse.



The shift in narrative is strikingly reminiscent of previous instances of media manipulation and denial in the face of military setbacks. For example, for nearly two decades, the U.S. media and political establishment reassured the American public that the war in Afghanistan was under control, only for the U.S. to withdraw in chaotic fashion in 2021, with haunting images of desperate Afghan citizens clinging to the sides of departing planes. The abrupt collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s swift return to power shattered the illusion that the West was in control.



Similarly, the portrayal of Ukraine’s progress has been shaped by political needs rather than military realities. The initial enthusiasm for Ukraine’s fight against Russia — and the West’s promise of support — was undoubtedly fueled by a desire to project strength and unity in the face of Russian aggression. However, as the war enters its second year, cracks are beginning to show. Ukrainian forces, despite receiving billions in Western aid, have been unable to deliver the decisive victories many had hoped for. The counteroffensive, once touted as a turning point in the conflict, has stalled, with Russian forces managing to maintain significant territorial gains.

