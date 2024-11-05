NATO Likely To Discuss Intercepting Russian Missiles Over Ukraine Next Week Sikorski

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next week, will hold a ministerial meeting, where the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory may be discussed.

Polish Foreign Radosław Sikorski mentioned this on TVN24 , as reported by Ukrinform.

“This is a matter for coordination and discussion among our allies. We have a new NATO Secretary General. There will be another NATO ministerial meeting next week, and this issue might be on the agenda,” Sikorski said.

He explained that the debate on intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine is connected to questions about“where the right to self-defense begins and ends.”

“Do we only have the right to intercept such a missile once it is over our territory? In that case, there's no doubt, but then we could see incidents like the one in Przewodów, where missile debris caused harm, injuring or killing civilians,” Sikorski stated.

of '' on

Sikorski has previously advocated for Polish and allied air defense to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine and hopes NATO will reconsider its stance on this issue.

The Polish Ministry of Defense emphasizes that a decision to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine must be made at the NATO level, which has not yet been decided.

On November 15, 2022, a missile explosion in the village of Przewodów, Lublin Voivodeship, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, killed two people.