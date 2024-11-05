Kuwait Participates In Intergovernmental Meeting On Child Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in the open-ended intergovernmental expert group meeting, launched in Jeddah on Tuesday at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation headquarters, to discuss "OIC Jeddah on the Rights of the Child" draft document.

The meeting was organized by OIC General Secretariat, in collaboration with the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC).

The draft document aims to strengthen the efforts of the OIC and its member states in the field of protecting children's rights in the Muslim world.

The meeting is in line with the Resolutions of the First Ministerial Conference on Social Development held in December 2019 in Tأ1⁄4rkiye and the Second Ministerial Conference on Social Development held in June 2023 in Egypt.

The Kuwaiti delegation includes counselor at the state's envoy Turki Al-Daihani and second secretary at the foreign ministry Haya Al-Durei, as well as officials from the social affairs ministry. (end)

