SAM Corporate Partners With Nirmaan Org To Drive Sustainable Progress In India

Mumbai/Hyderabad: SAM Corporate is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Nirmaan Org, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing sustainable development. This collaboration combines our technological expertise and shared vision for a sustainable and equitable future for communities across India.



SAM Corporate will provide the sophisticated and framework agnostic SAMESG solution to Nirmaan Org for reporting their sustainability projects. This solution enhances transparency by offering dashboards that deliver continuous monitoring and reporting on the sustainability initiatives run by Nirmaan, allowing stakeholders to access real-time data and insights on project performance.



Through this partnership, we aim to enhance transparency by enabling the stakeholders to access real-time data on project performance, tackle critical challenges faced by communities in India with impactful initiatives, empower local communities through tailored solutions that promote self-reliance, and collaborate on projects that enhance quality of life while fostering environmental stewardship.



“We are optimistic about the potential of this partnership,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar K, Co-founder and Managing Director of SAM Corporate.“By equipping Nirmaan with the SAMESG solution, we are committed to improving transparency in sustainability reporting, ensuring that the benefits of our initiatives are clearly communicated to all stakeholders.”



“We are excited about this partnership, which strengthens our ESG vertical and allows us to gain valuable insights into the nuances of ESG reporting,” said Mr. Mayur Patnala, Founder and Global CEO of Nirmaan Organization.





About SAM Corporate



SAM Corporate is a global fintech expert headquartered in Dubai, with offices in the India, UK, and Spain. We serve a diverse client base across sectors such as banking, insurance, shipping, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer goods, leveraging our deep domain knowledge in regulated entities and regulatory reporting requirements to provide high-quality, customized solutions. Our team of over 50+ passionate consultants combines expertise across various domains within BFSI and other industries, blending technology, innovation, and domain knowledge to deliver successful projects on time and within budget. With more than a decade of experience, we have developed the SAMESG solution-an end-to-end technology platform that supports organizations in their ESG journey and helps clients adopt a sustainability framework for lasting impact.





About Nirmaan Org



Nirmaan Organization is a registered NGO dedicated to creating sustainable change across education, skill development and entrepreneurship, health and wellbeing, rural/community development, environment and sustainability, and disaster relief. Since its inception in 2005, Nirmaan has positively impacted over 3+ million beneficiaries, supported by a team of over 500 full-time employees and a network of more than 10,000 volunteers across 25 states. With partnerships involving over 200+ corporations and government support, Nirmaan is committed to empowering communities and fostering self-reliance through innovative programs and initiatives, ensuring that sustainable development is accessible to all.



