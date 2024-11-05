Ukraine Downs Two Russian Missiles, 48 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:30 on Tuesday, November 5, Ukraine's defense forces shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 48 drones, which the Russians launched at Ukraine from the evening of November 4.

That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.

From 20:00 on Thursday, November 4, the Russians attacked Odesa region with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea area, Kharkiv region – with glide air bombs, as well as launched 79 Shahed attack drones and drones of an unknown type from Briansk, Kursk, and Orel regions.

The air raid was jointly repelled by anti-aircraft units, aviation, electronic warfare teams, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:30, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 48 UAVs have been shot down over Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Thirty enemy drones disappeared from radars in various regions of Ukraine, and one more returned to Russia.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 5, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 14 Russian Shahed drones in the sky over Sumy region.