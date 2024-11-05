War Update: 230 Clashes, Situation Hottest In Kurakhove Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the front last day, 230 combat engagements were reported between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded while most of the were repelled in the Kurakhove axis.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and at populated areas using two missiles, as well as 11 involving 18 glide bombs. Also, the enemy fired off 2,640 artillery strikes, 95 of them involving multiple rocket launchers, and launched 763 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Kalynove, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Tavriyske, Mala Tokmachka, and Mykolaivka.

Over the past day, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit an enemy manpower cluster.

Kharkiv axis: actively using aviation, the enemy attacked near Vovchansk 10 times.

Kupiansk axis: there were 21 Russian attacks in a day. Defense forces repelled Russian assaults near Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Vyshneve, Pishchane, Druzheliubivka, Lozova, and Kruhliakivka.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to advance in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, and Torske.

Siversk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled an assault near Bilohorivka.

Kramatorsk axis: Russian troops attacked five times in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

Toretsk axis: the enemy tried seven times to wedge into the defense lines. During the day, the invaders attacked in the districts of Dachne, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka, one battle is currently in progress near Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 Russian assault and offensive operations in the direction of Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, Yuryivka, and Vyshneve.

Kurakhove axis: the situation was tense as the Defense Forces repelled 84 attacks in the direction of Vovchenok, Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Hannivka, Kurakhove, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymivka, Antonivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka, and Yelyzavetivka.

Vremivka axis: Russian troops executed 17 assault attempts on Ukraine's positions in the areas of Trudove, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhaine, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly, and Maksymivka.

Orikhiv axis: the Defense Forces held back six enemy attacks in the directions of Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Orikhiv.

Prydniprovska axis: the situation has not changed significantly as the enemy went for three foiled assaults.

Volyn , Polissia axes: no signs of any offensive groups being formed were spotted.

Chernihiv and Sumy regions: the Russians actively employ artillery and aviation from across the border.

The Ukrainian raid in Kursk region is in progress. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched 127 artillery strikes on populated areas.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll since the big invasion has amounted to nearly 701,650, including 1,260 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours alone.

