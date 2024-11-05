Harris Or Trump, Philippines Sitting Pretty With America

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Ahead of one of America's most contentious-ever elections, one Asian state is doubling down with confidence in its alliance with Washington.

In stark contrast to key European and Asian capitals, where there is much handwringing over the future direction of American foreign policy, the Philippines is bullish regardless if or Harris wins the White House.



That's because the Filipino strategic elite believes that relations with their sole mutual defense treaty ally will remain intact, if not dramatically improve, in the coming years as both Republicans and Democrats agree on the need to contain China, including in the South China Sea.

If anything, Manila is highly optimistic about the prospect of even stronger bilateral relations should former President Donald Trump win the election.

Back in the US, meanwhile, Filipino-Americans are also among the staunchest of his supporters with minority groups. Thanks to their large presence in swing states such as Nevada, the Filipino-American community exercises significant influence on the fate of the upcoming elections.

“With President Trump, an allied partner needs to play an (active) role,” Philippine Ambassador to Washington, Jose Romualdez, told this writer earlier this year.

“And we will [surely] do our part. We need to work together for our own interest. [And] our Republican friends have been very appreciative of [us playing a more proactive role],” he added.

For the Philippines' top envoy to Washington, who also happens to be a first cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the long-term prospect for bilateral relations is bright.“Whether it's a Republican or Democratic, we will do our part,” he argued, emphasizing bipartisan support for strong bilateral relations for the foreseeable future.

The Southeast Asian nation is walking the talk. Despite China's vehement opposition, the Philippines has made it clear that it will continue to host America's state-of-the-art weapons systems, most notably the Typhon missile system, under an expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) regime.

Moreover, the Southeast Asian country is also fortifying its trilateral relations with both the US and Japan, along with other key Western partners from Europe to Australia, who are keen on tapping the Philippines' vast potential as a critical minerals' supplier and semiconductor production site.

The Marcos Jr. administration has good reason to feel confident about its“personal diplomacy” with either of the two candidates. By all accounts, Vice President Kamala Harris had a successful trip to Manila in late 2022, just months after Marcos Jr's inauguration.

During the trip , Harris managed to build rapport with key constituencies in the Philippines and won applause from both the security establishment, which welcomed her visit to the frontline province of Palawan facing the South China Sea, as well as her engagement with journalists and civil society groups focused on human rights and democracy issues.