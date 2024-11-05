US deploys nuclear-capable bombers in Middle East

(MENAFN) In a move to bolster its military presence in the Middle East, the United States has announced the deployment of several nuclear-capable B-52H Stratofortress bombers, along with additional defense assets, as part of a broader strategy to ensure stability and deter escalation in the region. The deployment was ordered by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and aims to fill the void left by the planned departure of the USS *Abraham Lincoln* Carrier Strike Group, a key component of the US Navy's presence in the area.



Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder confirmed that the B-52H bombers would be accompanied by additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadrons, and tanker aircraft. These forces are expected to arrive in the coming months, although no exact timeline has been provided. The announcement comes as the United States seeks to reaffirm its commitment to the defense of Israel, a key ally in the region, while simultaneously aiming to deter further military escalation, especially by Iran.



The US military’s emphasis on deploying such powerful assets, including the B-52 bombers, is seen as a show of strength in the face of mounting regional tensions. The deployment also signals Washington's determination to uphold its security obligations in the Middle East, particularly with regard to Israel’s defense against potential threats. The Pentagon made it clear that this military buildup, along with the recent positioning of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system in Israel, is directly aimed at countering Iran's growing influence and military capabilities.



According to the Pentagon, Secretary Austin has been vocal in asserting that any attacks by Iran, its allies, or its proxies on American personnel or interests in the region will not be tolerated. The United States has vowed to take “every measure necessary” to protect its people and interests, underlining the stakes of the growing conflict. The heightened military presence also reflects the deepening crisis between Israel and Iran, which has escalated over the past months.



The current conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified since October, when Iran launched a missile strike on Israel, purportedly in retaliation for a series of Israeli-led assassinations of Iranian officials and military leaders. Israel responded with a series of airstrikes aimed at Iranian targets, further fueling the violence. These military exchanges are just the latest chapter in an ongoing struggle between the two nations, who have long been adversaries in a region marked by deep political, religious, and ideological divisions.

