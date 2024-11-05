AMU Alumni Qatar Celebrates Sir Syed Day 2024 With Fervour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Alumni of India's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) celebrated the 207th birth anniversary of the university's founder“Sir Syed Ahmad Khan” on November 1 in Doha.

Prof. Dr. Abbas Ali Mahdi, Vice Chancellor of Era Medical University, Lucknow was the chief guest, while Atif Hanif, the Author of“Discovering AMU”, was the special invitee.

Ambassador of Bangladesh H E Nazrul Islam, UNESCO Chair for Water and professor at Qatar University Prof. Javaid Zaidi, President of Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter Er. Asif Rahmany, Subramanya Hebbagelu of ICC attended the event.

More than 220 people including children attended the event. Nazia and Mrs. Nuzhat the dynamic emcees for the evening greeted all the attendees and Ms. Haleema Khan started the program with the recitation of Holy Quran, the national Anthems of Qatar and India were played.

Dr. Syed Jaffery, the President of the AMU Alumni Qatar, presented warm welcome speech and presented the annual report of the association apart from announcing for two new Scholarship's by AMU Alumni Qatar for Science and Technology and Prof Mahdi Hasan Memorial scholarship honoring the great Professor of Anatomy at the JN Medical College, AMU.

The second scholarship announced was for the students of Business & Entrepreneurship in memory of our ardent supporter late Sabih Bukhari. Sanaullah of Gulf Lights has kindly supported our education endeavours.