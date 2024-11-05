AMU Alumni Qatar Celebrates Sir Syed Day 2024 With Fervour
Date
11/5/2024 4:38:12 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Alumni of India's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) celebrated the 207th birth anniversary of the university's founder“Sir Syed Ahmad Khan” on November 1 in Doha.
Prof. Dr. Abbas Ali Mahdi, Vice Chancellor of Era Medical University, Lucknow was the chief guest, while Atif Hanif, the Author of“Discovering AMU”, was the special invitee.
Ambassador of Bangladesh H E Nazrul Islam, UNESCO Chair for Water technology and professor at Qatar University Prof. Javaid Zaidi, President of Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter Er. Asif Rahmany, Subramanya Hebbagelu of ICC attended the event.
More than 220 people including children attended the event. Nazia and Mrs. Nuzhat the dynamic emcees for the evening greeted all the attendees and Ms. Haleema Khan started the program with the recitation of Holy Quran, the national Anthems of Qatar and India were played.
Dr. Syed Jaffery, the President of the AMU Alumni Qatar, presented warm welcome speech and presented the annual report of the association apart from announcing for two new Scholarship's by AMU Alumni Qatar for Science and Technology and Prof Mahdi Hasan Memorial scholarship honoring the great Professor of Anatomy at the JN Medical College, AMU.
The second scholarship announced was for the students of Business & Entrepreneurship in memory of our ardent supporter late Sabih Bukhari. Sanaullah of Gulf Lights has kindly supported our education endeavours.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108851826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.