Winners Of Research Contest On Parenting Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Sports and Youth H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani honoured the winners of the second edition of the research competition organised by the on the role of parents in raising children and its impact on their social and emotional development.

The competition saw the participation of around 50 contestants, with 11 young participants emerging as winners.

The competition is part of the ministry's initiative to encourage youth in scientific research and to create a specialized information base on youth issues and studies.

It aims to provide scientific studies, resources, and research content focusing on contemporary youth interests, issues, and challenges across various political, economic, and social fields, to foster a deeper understanding of their perspectives on these matters in the context of the changing environment they interact with.

In this regard, Fatima Saad Al Mohannadi secured first place in the first category (ages 15 to 19), with Nouf Khamis Al Marri taking second place, and Zakaria Ahmed Al Janahi claiming third place.

In the second category (ages 20 to 39), Ahmed Ismail Al Kubaisi won first place, Reem Rashid Al Hajri came in second, and Fatima Saleh Al Marri took third place.

As for the third category, designated for postgraduate students at the masters and doctoral levels, the first prize was withheld. Maryam Mubarak Hamdan Al Arabid won second place, while Noora Mohammed Ali Mohammed came in third.

Director of the Planning, Quality, and Innovation Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Maha Issa Al Rumaihi said that the second edition of the competition is part of a series of research competitions organized by the department within the strategic projects of the Ministry of Sports and Youth aimed at raising youth awareness and broadening their understanding of issues concerning their community.

She explained that the competition sparked interest in scientific research among young people and witnessed good participation in both its first and second editions, resulting in high-quality research. The competition has become an important platform for youth to present their pioneering research.

Al Rumaihi noted that the recognition by the Minister of Sports and Youth of the competition winners is significant as it supports and motivates young people to continue contributing valuable work, which in turn will enhance awareness of the importance of scientific research among youth in Qatar.

She pointed out that the participants' research was evaluated in a transparent and professional environment, with a committee formed to assess the research based on specific objective criteria, ultimately selecting the winning research from the 50 submissions received.