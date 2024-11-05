(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) --



1949 -- The Bahraini Amir Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa began an official visit to the State Kuwait in response to an invitation by the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Bahraini Amir arrived in the country aboard a British battleship. He had arrived to a broad welcome ceremony before proceeding to Seif Palce.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad urged US Secretary of State James Baker during a meeting in Taif, Saudi Arabia, to speed up expulsion of the Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

1996 -- The eastern Doha power station experienced leakage of the poisonous hydrocarbon sulfide gas. One worker died and 11 others suffered from suffocation. The accident happened during regular maintenance of the cooling pipes.

2000 -- Kuwait government approved formation of a committee for economic reforms chaired by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. It was tasked with following up on implementation of the government manifesto and relevant cabinet decisions.

2014 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad A-Sabah sponsored and attended a ceremony held by the UNESCO to designate Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as a global personality for culture and education (2014-15).

2018 -- State of Kuwait won a seat at the International Communications Council for a four-year term in elections held in Dubai, UAE. (end)

