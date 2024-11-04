U.S. Pres. Congratulates Moldova Leader On New Term

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for a new presidential term of office.

"I congratulate Maia Sandu on her historic re-election as the President of Moldova," Biden said in a White House press release.

"On Sunday, the Moldovan people went to the and voted in favor of President Sandu's vision for a secure, prosperous, and Moldova. President Sandu's re-election comes just two weeks after the Moldovan people passed a constitutional in support of membership in the European Union," he added.

The U.S. president noted that the Moldovan people have exercised their democratic right to choose their own future, and they have chosen to pursue a path aligned with Europe and democracies everywhere. (end)

rsr









MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108850419