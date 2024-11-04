عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Pres. Congratulates Moldova Leader On New Term


11/4/2024 7:11:40 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for a new presidential term of office.
"I congratulate Maia Sandu on her historic re-election as the President of Moldova," Biden said in a White House press release.
"On Sunday, the Moldovan people went to the polls and voted in favor of President Sandu's vision for a secure, prosperous, and Democratic Moldova. President Sandu's re-election comes just two weeks after the Moldovan people passed a constitutional referendum in support of membership in the European Union," he added.
The U.S. president noted that the Moldovan people have exercised their democratic right to choose their own future, and they have chosen to pursue a path aligned with Europe and democracies everywhere. (end)
rsr



MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108850419


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search