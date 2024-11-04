First Broker In Hong Kong Permitted To Market Virtual Asset Structured Products

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="First Broker in Hong Kong permitted to Virtual Asset Structured Products" data-link=" Broker in Hong Kong permitted to market Virtual Asset Structured Products" class="whatsapp">Shar Victory Securities to Launch Two Exclusive New Offerings

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - Hong Kong's leading virtual asset broker Victory Securities has announced its plans to launch two innovative products and services to further cement its dominant position in the industry. Victory Securities plans to commence the marketing of virtual asset structure products to qualified professional investors by the end of this year, and to provide designated products and services to clients who hold stablecoins through the broker's omnibus account to earn extra yield.Victory Securities announced it has secured the requisite regulatory consent from the Securities and Futures Commission to market and distribute cash-settled virtual asset structured products to qualified professional investors, becoming the first licensed broker in Hong Kong to have secured such approval. These products reference the performance of virtual asset and allow investors to, under specific market conditions, achieve higher potential returns, manage the risks arising from market volatility and achieve various investment objectives including arbitrage. In addition, whilst clients of Victory Securities are already able to subscribe for money market funds through the VictoryX mobile application, the broker is planning to facilitate qualified clients that hold stablecoins to earn relatively stable returns through specified products and services. The abovementioned offerings are expected to be launched respectively by the end of this year.Kennix Chan, Executive Director of Victory Securities, commented 'at present, there is lack of options for strategic investment product in the regulated virtual asset investment market. The regulatory green light for Victory Securities to market virtual asset structured products signifies an important step forward for Hong Kong to build a comprehensive virtual asset ecosystem. As a pioneer in Hong Kong's virtual asset industry, Victory Securities will continue to strive to introduce unique and innovative investment products to facilitate our clients in building their diversified investment portfolio and capturing profit opportunities under different market conditions.'Victory Securities is the first and only broker in Hong Kong that is permitted to allow customers to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies and stablecoins directly through Victory's omnibus account. As the digital asset market continues to grow, Victory Securities has actively promoted industry innovation and has successively launched new investment instruments and strategic investment products. Victory Securities will continue to act as the bridge between traditional finance and the virtual asset space and offer new investment opportunities for investors in a compliant environment. Hashtag: #finance #crypto #financeproducts

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Victory Securities

Victory Securities (stock code: 8540), with over 50 years of history, is a comprehensive full- licensed securities firm licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, with regulated activities under Type 1, Type 2, Type 4, Type 6, and Type 9. Investors can enjoy Victory Securities' comprehensive financial services, including Hong Kong and global securities trading, first and second market securities financing, corporate financing (capital markets and bond capital markets), wealth management in various fields. In 2023, Victory Securities became the first and currently only licensed entity in Hong Kong to hold virtual asset trading, advisory, and asset management service licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

Victory Securities