Viera Algandona Recognized Goodwill Ambassador At World Fashion Week China 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supermodel Viera Algandona

Panamanian Goddess Viera Algandona

Viera Algandona Panamá's Most Wanted

Panamanian Viera Algandona Achieves Success at World China 2024

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Fashion Week® and World Fashion Exhibition ® China 2024 have honored Viera Algandona , a renowned Panamanian businesswoman and entrepreneur, with the prestigious Recognition Award as a WFW/WFE Goodwill Ambassador. This recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to the fashion industry, etiquette, and personal development in Latin America and around the world.

Algandona, who has been a prominent figure in the fashion world for over a decade, has been recognized for her outstanding achievements and dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the modelling and fashion industry. As a Goodwill Ambassador, she will continue to use her platform to advocate for positive change and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

The World Fashion Week® and World Fashion Exhibition® China 2024 are renowned events that bring together top designers, models, and industry professionals from around the globe. This year's event, held in Shanghai, China, was a celebration of cultural diversity and creativity in the fashion world. Algandona's recognition as a Goodwill Ambassador further solidifies her position as a leader in the industry and a 'role model' for aspiring models and entrepreneurs.

In addition to her successful modelling and dancing career, Algandona is also the founder of the Viera Algandona Foundation, which aims to empower young women and promote self-confidence and self-love. Through her foundation, she has organized numerous workshops and events to help women develop their skills and reach their full potential. Viera's passion for etiquette and personal development led her to the International Etiquette Centre in Miami, where she earned her certification as an Etiquette Consultant under the guidance of Elena Brouwer, Director of the Centre. Her expertise covers a wide range of areas, including runway coaching and protocol training, social etiquette and age-appropriate styling diction, oral expression, and leadership skills through her business VYA Productions based in Panama.

The Recognition Award as a WFW/WFE Goodwill Ambassador is a testament to Viera Algandona's hard work, dedication, and passion for the fashion industry. She continues to inspire and make a positive impact, not only in the fashion world but also in the lives of many young women.

Robbie Merritt

Poseidon Films

+61 434 003 088

...

A la Altura de las Oportunidades - VYA PRODUCTIONS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.