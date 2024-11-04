Notice Of Proposed Derivative Settlement: Lyft, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, The Brown Law Firm, P.C., and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. today provided notice of proposed settlement of this derivative action and settlement hearing. LATHAM & WATKINS LLP

Matthew

Rawlinson (SBN 231890)

140 Scott Drive

Menlo Park, California 94025

T: (650) 328-4600 / F: (650) 463-2600

[email protected] Andrew

B. Clubok (pro hac vice)

555 Eleventh Street, NW, Suite 1000

Washington, D.C. 20004

T: (202) 637-2200 / F: (202) 637-2201

[email protected] Colleen

C. Smith (SBN 231216)

12670 High Bluff Drive

San Diego, California 92130

T: (858) 523-5400 / F: (858) 523-5450

[email protected] Attorneys for Nominal Defendant Lyft, Inc. and Defendants Logan Green, John Zimmer, Brian Roberts, Prashant (Sean) Aggarwal, Jonathan Christodoro, Ben Horowitz, Valerie Jarrett, David Lawee, Hiroshi Mikitani, Ann Miura-Ko, and Mary Agnes (Maggie) Wilderotter [Additional Counsel on Signature Pages] UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

OAKLAND DIVISION

IN RE LYFT, INC. DERIVATIVE

LITIGATION



Lead Case No. 4:20-cv-09257-HSG This Document Relates to:

SUMMARY NOTICE OF

PENDENCY

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF

SHAREHOLDER DERIVATIVE ACTION

ALL ACTIONS

Exhibit D



Hon. Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr.

TO:

ALL

OWNERS

OF

THE

COMMON

STOCK

OF

LYFT,

INC.

("LYFT"

OR

THE

"COMPANY") CURRENTLY AND AS OF JULY 23, 2024:

IF

YOU

ARE

A

RECORD

OR

BENEFICIAL

OWNER

AND

WERE

A RECORD

OR

BENEFICIAL

OWNER

OF

LYFT

COMMON

STOCK

AS

OF JULY 23, 2024, PLEASE READ THIS

NOTICE ABOUT A SETTLEMENT CAREFULLY

AND IN ITS ENTIRETY

AS

YOUR

RIGHTS

MAY

BE

AFFECTED BY

PROCEEDINGS

IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED LITIGATION.

THIS ACTION IS NOT A "CLASS ACTION."

THUS, THERE IS NO COMMON FUND UPON WHICH YOU CAN MAKE A CLAIM FOR A MONETARY PAYMENT.

PLEASE

TAKE

NOTICE

that

the

parties

to

the

above-captioned

shareholder derivative

action, (formerly captioned Chenoy v. Zimmer, Case No.

4:20-cv-09257 (N.D. Cal.)), as well as the parties

to

the shareholder

derivative

actions

titled Mehta v. Green, Case No. 4:20-cv-09364 (N.D. Cal.);

Hong Kok v. Green, Case No. 3:20-cv-09272 (N.D. Cal.); and

Shuman v. Green, Case No. 4:21-cv-01263 (N.D. Cal.) (collectively, the "Federal Derivative Actions"), have

reached

an agreement

to

settle

the

derivative

claims brought

on

behalf of

and

for

the

benefit of Lyft.

The terms of the settlement are set forth in a Stipulation of Settlement dated July 23, 2024 (the "Stipulation").1

This

notice

should

be

read

in

conjunction

with,

and

is

qualified

in

its

entirety

by

reference to,

the

text

of

the

Stipulation,

which

has

been

filed

with

the

U.S.

District

Court

for

the

Northern

District of

California.

A--br

the

text

of

the

Stipulation

and

the

full-length

Notice

of

Pendency and

Proposed

Settlement of

Shareholder

Derivative

Action

may

be

found

on

the

"Investors" page

of

Lyft's

website

at



Under

the

terms

of

the

Stipulation,

as

a

part

of

the

proposed

Settlement,

Lyft has

adopted and/or will adopt certain corporate

governance

reforms, which

all

parties agree confer

substantial

benefits upon

Lyft.



In

light

of

the

substantial

benefits

conferred

upon

Lyft

by

Plaintiffs'

Counsel's efforts,

the

Company's

insurers shall

pay

Plaintiffs'

Counsel's

attorney's

fees,

costs, and expenses of $700,000, subject to Court approval.

A hearing will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PST, before the Honorable Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Courthouse, Courtroom 2, 4th Floor, 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, California 94612 (the "Settlement Hearing"), at which the Court will determine whether to approve the settlement.

The Court may, in its discretion, change the date and/or time of the Settlement Hearing without further notice to you.

The Court also has reserved the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by

videoconference without further notice to you.

If you intend to attend the Settlement Hearing, please consult the Court's calendar and/or Lyft's website,

for any change in the date, time, or format of the Settlement Hearing.

Any

Lyft shareholder has a right, but is not required, to appear and to be heard at the Settlement Hearing, providing that he, she, or it is a shareholder of record or beneficial owner of

Lyft common stock and was a shareholder of record or beneficial owner of

Lyft

common

stock

as

of July

23, 2024.

Any

Lyft

shareholder

who

satisfies

this

requirement

may

enter

an

appearance

through counsel

of

such

shareholder's

own

choosing

and

at

such

shareholder's

own

expense,

or

may

appear

on

their

own.

However, you

shall

not

be

heard

at

the

Settlement

Hearing

unless,

no

later

than Monday, January 13, 2025,

you

have

filed

with

the

Court

a

written

notice

of

objection containing

the following

information:

Your name, legal address, and telephone number;The case name and number (In re Lyft Inc. Derivative Litigation, Case No.4:20-cv-09257);ProofofbeingLyftshareholdercurrently andasof July 23, 2024;The date(s) you acquired your Lyft shares;A statement of each of each objection being made;Notice of whether you intend to appear at the Settlement Hearing (you are not required to appear); andCopies of any papers you intend to submit to the Court, along with the names of any witness(es) you intend tocall to testify at the Settlement Hearing andthe subject(s) of their testimony.

If you wish to object to the proposed Settlement, you must file the written objection described above with the Court on or before Monday, January 13, 2025.

All written objections and supporting papers must be filed with the Clerk of the Court, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue San Francisco, CA 94102 and served by that date upon each of the following Settling Parties' counsel:

Counsel for Plaintiffs: Timothy Brown

THE BROWN LAW FIRM, P.C.

767 Third Avenue, Suite 2501

New York, NY 10017

and

Gregory M. Nespole

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Counsel for Nominal Defendant

Lyft, Inc. and Defendants Logan

Green, John Zimmer, Brian Roberts,

Prashant (Sean) Aggarwal,

Jonathan Christodoro, Ben

Horowitz, Valerie Jarrett, David

Lawee, Hiroshi Mikitani, Ann

Miura-Ko, and Mary Agnes

(Maggie) Wilderotter:

Andrew B. Clubok

LATHAM & WATKINS LLP

555 Eleventh Street, NW, Suite

1000

Washington, D.C. 20004

and

Colleen C. Smith

LATHAM & WATKINS LLP

12670 High Bluff Drive

San Diego, CA 92130

YOUR WRITTEN OBJECTIONS MUST BE POSTMARKED OR ON FILE WITH THE CLERK OF THE COURT NO LATER THAN MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2025.

Only shareholders who have filed and delivered valid and timely written notices of objection will be entitled to be heard at the Settlement Hearing unless the Court orders otherwise. If you fail to object in the manner and within the time prescribed above you shall be deemed to have waived your right to object (including the right to appeal) and shall forever be barred, in this proceeding or in any other proceeding, from raising such objection(s).

Inquiries

may

be

made

to

Plaintiffs'

Counsel: The Brown Law Firm, P.C., 767 Third Avenue, Suite 2501, New York, NY 10017, telephone: (516)

922-5427; Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, 33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004, telephone: (213) 363-7500.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR LYFT REGARDING

THIS

NOTICE

Dated: November 4, 2024











BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT OF THE NORTHERN

DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

1 All capitalized terms herein have the same meanings as set forth in the Stipulation

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED