Sir Shefik Receives Citation Award From Carrié Solages Of Nassau County Legislature

Sir Shefik Macauley served as sponsor at the 4th Annual Elmont Juneteenth Celebration Festival.

The Citation Award from Nassau County Legislature acknowledged and applauded recitals to Sir Shefik Macauley.

County Legislator Solages honored media personality and philanthropist Sir Shefik Macauley with a Citation Award from Nassau County Legislature.

- Nassau County LegislatureELMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nassau County Legislature ( ) is the lawmaking body of Nassau County, New York. The county is divided into 19 legislative districts, each represented by an elected legislator. It was formed in 1996 to succeed the Nassau County Board of Supervisors. Carrié Solages serves as County Legislator of Legislative District 3. He was initially elected in 2014.Nassau County Legislature serves as a check against the county executive. The legislature monitors the performance of county agencies and makes land use decisions as well as legislating on a variety of other issues. The county legislature also has sole responsibility for approving the county budget.On the occasion of the 4th Annual Elmont Juneteenth Celebration Festival, County Legislator Solages honored media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( ) with a Citation Award from Nassau County Legislature. The festival was held on June 15, 2024, presented by Elmont Cultural Center ( ).Elmont Cultural Center is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing cultural understanding and social engagement in its community. The goal is to create a space where people can come together to learn, grow, and make a difference in the world around them. With a focus on education, activism, and community, the organization invites all to join in making a change that matters.The Citation Award acknowledged and applauded the following recitals to Shefik:- It is the desire of the Nassau County Legislature to honor those individuals who exemplify integrity, commitment, and outstanding contributions for the benefit of our County and the community they serve.- The Legislature is proud to extend this special commendation as you are honored today for living up to the goals and principles of this prestigious award.- Your outstanding community commitment and dedication sets you above others as leaders and advocates, for providing services, stability, and empowerment to the community you serve.- It is most fitting on this occasion to have the opportunity to honor those individuals for their contributions, support, and dedication.Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. It is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.The day was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when the 117th United States Congress enacted, and President Joe Biden signed, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was adopted in 1983.Activist Opal Lee , often referred to as the "grandmother of Juneteenth", campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, leading walks in many states to promote the idea. From 2016 to 2017, at the age of 89, she led a symbolic walk from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington D.C. to advocate for the federal holiday. When it was officially made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, she was standing beside President Joe Biden as he signed the bill."I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Nassau County Legislature," says Shefik.Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" ( ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month, and the combined multimedia platform has won over 40 industry awards since its inception on July 4, 2016 (Independence Day). Illustrious recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, members of royalty, dignitaries, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on a given topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. Shefik uses this platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's various philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. Continuously, Shefik strides towards a strong commitment to significant Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, not only in his workplace, but also in his personal endeavors. Shefik has supported and amplified other organizations, such as UNICEF, YWCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miss America Organization, Citizens Committee to Save Our Children, Munhu, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation, Bella Levy Foundation, and Broadway Sings for Pride.Earlier in 2024, Shefik was elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel ( ), for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( ), which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council . Shefik was also previously bestowed the rank of Grand Knight, Grand Cross, in the Royal Order of the Obeng II ( ), as well as elevated to the rank of Kofo (Noble Warrior), Grand Cross in the Royal Order of the Golden Fire Dog ( ), both subjected to the Royal House of Sefwi Obeng-Mim ( ).

