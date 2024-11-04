Southwest Gas Named Innovative Philanthropic Company Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Phoenix Business Journal recognized the natural utility as leading the way in charitable efforts and giving back to Arizona communities

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas or Company) was recently recognized by the Phoenix Business Journal as the 2024 Innovative Philanthropic Company of the Year at its Corporate Philanthropy Awards. This award recognizes leaders and companies that are leading the way in their charitable efforts and giving back to the community in which they do business.

Southwest Gas' commitment and support of communities extends far beyond providing safe and reliable natural gas service to over 1 million homes and businesses across Arizona. The Company is committed to doing its part to pave the way for equitable, empowered, and prosperous neighborhoods that will thrive for generations to come.

"As a company, we are always looking for ways to be involved and help strengthen our communities' future," said Karen Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings & CEO of Southwest Gas Corporation. "Our employees embody our culture of giving and contribute generously to the places we serve and call

home."

Over the past 12 years, in addition to the philanthropic impact of the Southwest Gas Foundation, Southwest Gas employees have supported over 2,200 nonprofits with $22 million of funding through the FUEL for LIFE employee giving program. In 2023 alone, employees volunteered over 3,500 hours through the Company's BLUE

–

Building Lives Up Everywhere volunteer program and pledged $2.4 million, supporting 190 nonprofits. This participation reflected a 78% employee participation rate companywide and 88% in Central Arizona – well above the national average.

For more information about Southwest Gas' philanthropic giving and community involvement, visit swgas/community .

Southwest Gas was recognized on October 17, 2024. Click here to view the announcement article:

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a safe, sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation

