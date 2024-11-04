BQE Software, Inc. Releases Inaugural Benchmarking Report For Architecture And Engineering Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BQE Software, Inc., a leader in innovative firm management software for architecture and engineering firms, is proud to announce the release of the 2024 BQE Benchmarking Reports . These reports, drawing on aggregated and anonymized data from over 1,400 firms using BQE CORE, are designed to empower firms with key insights and actionable data. The reports highlight 12 essential metrics – such as revenue per employee, utilization, and net multiplier – that all firms should be tracking. They

provide average and quartile values for each, giving firms baseline values to compare against.



Benchmarking Report Graphic featuring text "Why Benchmarking Matters" with examples of actionable metrics.

Continue Reading

The 2024 BQE Benchmarking Reports offer architecture and engineering firms a clear picture of how they perform relative to industry peers. By benchmarking their own performance against the results in the report, firms can identify strengths, pinpoint areas for improvement, and set more informed goals.



"Having the right information is critical for any firm. While benchmarks are just one input firms can use, they provide a starting point for discussions on how firms can improve," said Matt Cooper, CEO of BQE Software . "Our mission is to help all A&E firms run more informed and efficient businesses, and we wanted to do our part by creating this report."



Download the free 2024 BQE Benchmarking Report and take the next step toward building a better firm.



Click here to download the 2024 BQE Architecture Benchmarking Report

Click here to download the 2024 BQE Engineering Benchmarking Report



About BQE Software:



BQE Software develops innovative firm management software for architecture, engineering, and other professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE CORE, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. For more information, visit .



Contact:

BQE Software, Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (310) 602-4010

SOURCE BQE Software, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED