Unifycx Launches: A New Era In Customer Experience With AI-Powered Innovation And Tech-Enabled Solutions

Celebrating the Grand Opening of Barranquilla, Colombia, as a Key Milestone in UnifyCX's Global Growth

- Vidya RavichandranLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UnifyCX , officially launches today, marking a major milestone in the evolution of customer experience management. Built on the expertise of GlowTouch and its strategic acquisition of Collective Solution, UnifyCX combines advanced AI technology with tech-enabled capabilities to revolutionize the customer experience.Their platform is poised to reshape the industry with innovative, human-centric solutions for clients across a wide range of industries.UnifyCX combines decades of proven customer care expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored, efficient support.By seamlessly integrating AI-powered solutions with human empathy, UnifyCX enables businesses to connect with their customers in innovative ways, raising the bar for personalized and responsive service across a variety of industries.“With UnifyCX, we are redefining the possibilities for customer experience management,” said Vidya Ravichandran, CEO of UnifyCX.“We have designed a platform to deliver exceptional service while pushing the boundaries of innovation. By leveraging AI technology alongside human-driven insights, we empower businesses to forge deeper connections with their customers in ways that were previously unimaginable.”At the heart of UnifyCX is a commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance every aspect of the customer journey. Their platform goes beyond traditional customer service tools by integrating cutting-edge AI to handle routine tasks, allowing human agents to focus on more complex and personalized interactions. This approach boosts efficiency and ensures that every customer interaction is marked by empathy, precision, and genuine care.“As part of our continued growth, we are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest location in Barranquilla, Colombia. Barranquilla, the 4th largest city in the country, has become a major hub in the outsourcing sector and is home to a thriving workforce,” Ravichandran continued.“Our new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities designed to foster productivity and comfort for our team, ensuring smooth and efficient service delivery for our clients. With a strong infrastructure in place, this location reinforces our commitment to providing uninterrupted, high-quality customer experience solutions on a global scale.”The opening of the Barranquilla location showcases how UnifyCX blends cutting-edge infrastructure with innovative technology to meet the evolving needs of clients. Beyond AI, our platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance customer experience management across all touchpoints.From omnichannel intelligence that tracks customer interactions seamlessly to rapid client onboarding that ensures swift and accurate deployment, UnifyCX provides tailored solutions designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced business environment.About UnifyCXUnifyCX delivers a human-powered, tech-enabled customer experience by fusing the best of human expertise with advanced AI technology. We offer a comprehensive suite of customer experience management tools designed to enhance every stage of the customer journey. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, UnifyCX is redefining what exceptional customer service means. As a certified NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), and woman-owned business, we take pride in our diverse workforce. To learn more about how we can help you achieve your business goals, visit or email ....

UnifyCX Colombia Grand Opening

