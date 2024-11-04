Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Boosts SASB Gas Field Output With Velocity String Installations
Date
11/4/2024 2:05:02 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Trillion energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF)
has reported increased production at the SASB gas field following the recent installation of velocity strings (“VS”) aimed at enhancing gas flow by reducing water loading. The Akcakoca-3 well showed an increase in production from approximately 2.0 MMcf/d to 2.6 MMcf/d after VS installation. A velocity string was also installed in the West Akcakoca-1 well, with gas production expected to resume soon after nitrogen stimulation. Trillion is currently installing a VS in the Guluc-2 well as part of the ongoing optimization program at the SASB field.
To view the full press release, visit
About Trillion Energy International Inc.
Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on
and the
company's website .
NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN04112024000224011066ID1108849413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.