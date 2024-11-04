Justice Tax, LLC - Expanding For The Third Time In Five Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Justice Tax Leadership Team held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate their new space.

Justice Tax, LLC, a pillar in the tax debt spanning over 20 years, is expanding for the third time since 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Justice Tax, LLC, a pillar in the tax debt resolution industry spanning over 20 years, is expanding for the third time since 2019. Although they just upsized their office in 2021, team expansion and increasing taxpayer demand has driven a need for Justice Tax to find a larger space yet again. With over 11,000 additional square feet, this move will allow the tax debt resolution company to further grow their team of attorneys, analysts and experts to further service taxpayers in need. Their Headquarters and Nationwide Tax Debt Resolution services will remain in Jacksonville, FL.“Our growth has been truly astronomical,” said Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax.“When we relocated in 2021, we were thrilled to have more space and to continue growing the team,” He went on to say.“Over the past year, we experienced an even greater influx of taxpayers seeking help and hired even more team members to accommodate their needs which is driving our next round of expansion”.“We're very excited for our continued growth and we know that this current expansion will allow us to further our goal of bringing justice to all taxpayers.”About Justice Tax, LLC:Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help individuals and businesses achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC have assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have addressed over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for more than 20,000 individuals and entities. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we have with our clients is based on the care and attention we would expect to receive ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time–Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don't fight alone – call us today at 888-545-6007!

