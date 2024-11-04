Minister Of Interior Confirms Completion Of Requirements For Referendum Process
QNA
Doha: Minister of Interior and chairperson of the General referendum Committee HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani confirmed the completion of necessary preparations for the referendum process, which includes both paper and electronic voting at designated centers, as well as remote voting via the Metrash application.
These options ensure that all segments of society are able to exercise their right to vote in the referendum as guaranteed by law.
In a press statement released by the Ministry of Interior, His Excellency called on all Qatari citizens, both within Qatar and abroad, who are 18 years or older on the day of the referendum, to head to the voting centers on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, to exercise their right and express their opinion on the draft constitutional amendments for 2024 to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
He noted that broad participation in the referendum would once again illustrate the unique bond between the Qatari people and their leader, reflect a deep belief in the importance of national unity and social cohesion, uphold the cherished traditional values and steadfast national principles, and underscore a sense of historical responsibility toward the homeland.
