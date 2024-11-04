Sigma Defense Honored With 2024 Hirevets Medallion Award From The U.S. Department Of Labor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PERRY, Ga., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense, a leading innovator in defense technology, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious 2024 HIREVets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. This is the second consecutive year Sigma Defense had been recognized with this award and the first time it has achieved Platinum level status.



Sigma Defense is pleased to be recognized with the 2024 HIREVets Platinum Medallion for a commitment to supporting veterans throughout their professional journey.

U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Sigma Defense as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 HIREVets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony on October 31st. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIREVets Act) Medallion Program stands as the sole federal award program that acknowledges employers for their exceptional efforts in supporting veterans throughout their professional journey.

Sigma Defense's CEO, Matt Jones, shared his perspective on the achievement, "We are proud of the fact that over 50% of our employees are veterans. They bring a focus on mission objectives and understanding of the battlefield environment that is coupled with an ability to perform under pressure and a level of adaptability that is truly unique. Receiving the HIREVets Medallion Award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to supporting veterans in their transition to civilian employment."

The 2024 HIREVets Medallion Award recognizes companies that go beyond mere recruitment efforts, considering factors such as veteran hiring and retention percentages, the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource initiatives, and comprehensive pay compensation and tuition assistance programs. In addition to veteran hiring and retention, Sigma Defense has dedicated recruiting efforts and employee resource groups to support veterans within the company and the community. We are proud to be joined by the 838 other companies that share our commitment to providing veterans with a clear path for professional growth and leveraging the diverse skills they gained through their military service.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices across the continental U.S and employees around the world. For more information visit sigmadefense and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

