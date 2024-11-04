Verato Announces Verato For Salesforce On Salesforce Appexchange

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Verato customers can now benefit from a complete and accurate 360-degree view of every patient within Salesforce to drive smarter growth and improved patient experience



MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato ®, the identity experts for healthcare, today announced it

launched Verato for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to reach new patients, create effective marketing campaigns, power call centers, and achieve smarter growth by knowing who is who.

Verato for Salesforce is the latest addition to the Verato hMDM® platform, the uncompromising next generation of healthcare identity data management, purpose-built to combine the benefits of healthcare's most accurate EMPI with trusted identity verification, enterprise master data management, and data enrichment. Now with Verato for Salesforce, the Verato hMDM platform enables a 360-degree view of every patient within Salesforce, allowing health systems to drive operational efficiency and deliver more personalized care journeys.

Verato for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at

Verato for Salesforce

Verato for Salesforce connects the Verato hMDM platform , the industry's first master data management (MDM) solution purpose-built for healthcare, to Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM.

By integrating Verato's hMDM platform, which uses a patented-approach to referential matching to provide a complete, trusted 360-degree view of patients, members, providers, and communities, with Salesforce's leading CRM and patient engagement tools, healthcare organizations gain accurate, unified identity data at every touchpoint across the consumer journey.

Verato for Salesforce offers an end-to-end solution for identity data management and CRM, delivering trusted enterprise solutions for healthcare providers, payers, HIEs, public health, and HCIT organizations.

Comments on the News



"Healthcare consumers increasingly are willing to change providers if they do not enjoy their experience. Verato for Salesforce helps healthcare organizations deliver the best possible experience through seamless and accurate customer identity data management," added Clay Ritchey, Verato Chief Executive Officer. "This gives those organizations a valuable edge in the highly competitive healthcare industry."

"Verato for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by creating a complete and accurate 360-degree view of every patient within Salesforce," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources



Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X Follow

Verato on LinkedIn

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Verato

Verato enables digital engagement, clinical interoperability, cloud transformation, and provider data integrity by solving the problem that drives everything else - Knowing Who is WhoTM. The Verato hMDM platform, the industry's first purpose-built healthcare master data management solution, enables a complete and trusted 360-degree view of patients, consumers, members, providers, and communities. Over 90 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato to connect, identify, enrich, manage, and activate person and provider data across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With a secure enterprise-wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start. For more information, visit

verato .

Media Contact

Amendola Communications for Verato

Marcia G. Rhodes

[email protected]



SOURCE Verato

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED