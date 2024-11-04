The Literacy Lab Appoints New Chair And Vice Chair To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New board leadership will oversee the organization's five-year vision and strategy

- Literacy Lab Board Chair, Don WaltherWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Literacy Lab , a national leader in providing children – in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction, today announced the appointment of Don Walther as Chair of its Board of Directors. Walther succeeds Ashley Jenkins, who served as Board Chair overseeing the organization's extensive restructuring process.“I joined The Literacy Lab Board because I believe in its mission – literacy is a human right. I look forward to engaging with this talented team to bring forward its evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction to those who need it most. And I look forward to collaborating with Ashley toward a seamless transition on the Board,” said Walther, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Comtech Telecommunications Corp.Additionally, The Literacy Lab appointed its first-ever Vice Chair to the Board of Directors. Jackie Thomas-Suggs assumes the new position and joins Walther and Board Treasurer Quinci Moody to lead the organization's new FY25 - FY29 vision and strategy.“I feel very honored to be the new Vice Chair of the Board of Directors,” said Thomas-Suggs.“The Literacy Lab is progressing on a new, challenging mission direction and this is a great time to be involved. I feel sure that we, as an energized board, under the leadership of Literacy Lab President and Chief Executive Officer Heather Jenkins and the support of Don will achieve our program and resource goals.”The Literacy Lab's mission is to provide students in marginalized communities with culturally responsive literacy instruction rooted in the Science of Reading as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success.“Don and Jackie's passion for our work and their dedication to develop and support The Literacy Lab's new vision and strategy will undoubtedly help us achieve our goal to uplift individuals who have been historically marginalized,” said Jenkins.“I look forward to working closely with both of them to achieve our mission as we work to redress deeply entrenched educational and societal inequities through the power of literacy.”For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit .# # #About The Literacy LabThe Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

