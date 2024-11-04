Flex Wins Cisco 2024 Excellence In ESG Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) today announced it received Cisco's 2024 Excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) award. Cisco presented this esteemed honor at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.



"Meaningfully championing and, more importantly, accelerating sustainability on a global scale calls for deep, ongoing collaboration across the value chain," said Rob Campbell, President of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud, Flex. "We are proud to be honored with Cisco's 2024 Excellence in ESG award and recognized for our strong commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices and responsible operations."



The recognition honors Flex for demonstrating leadership in sustainability, social governance, and corporate citizenship, surpassing the standards set by Cisco's Supplier Code of Conduct.



"Cisco connects and protects its customers in the era of AI by building modern and resilient infrastructure, providing cybersecurity solutions that protect against the threats of today and tomorrow, and helping them harness the power of AI and data," said Marco De Martin, Senior Vice President, Global Supplier Management at Cisco. "Cisco suppliers and partners are crucial in providing the innovative technology that our customers rely on."



At the 33rd consecutive SAE, Cisco honored the achievements and contributions of its supply chain partners, recognizing those that performed exceptionally well in FY24 and sharing strategic priorities.



