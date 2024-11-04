The Northridge Group Names Joni Arison As President And Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Appointment Signals New Era of Growth and Leadership for Established Consulting Firm

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Northridge Group, an award-winning, women-owned management consulting firm with deep expertise in contact center operations, process redesign, and customer experience (CX), proudly announces the appointment of

Joni Arison as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Arison's appointment signals the 25-year-old firm's commitment to ushering in a new era of forward-thinking leadership while increasing offerings and value for their Fortune 100 clients.

Joni Arison, President & CEO of The Northridge Group

Continue Reading

Joni has spent more than 30 years of her career in sales, marketing, operations and finance. She brings an extensive breadth of knowledge to support NRG's solid solutions portfolio, including risk management, technology, operational strategy, workforce modernization, digital transformation, and business process optimization.

"I am ecstatic about Joni's addition to the team," says Therese Fauerbach, Co-Founder of The Northridge Group. Fauerbach retired as CEO in October, opening the seat for Arison. She remains Chairman of the Board. "Having spent most of her career working in various leadership roles within a Fortune 50 company, the breadth of knowledge and experience she brings to our company places us above our competition while still allowing us to provide the highest level of service."

A proven track record of bringing together data and analytics, process automation, and emerging technologies, Joni works to drive best-in-class services while maintaining a balanced operational cost structure. Joni retired from AT&T as the SVP – Finance Services where she was responsible for the company's global finance shared services organization, which was responsible for end-to-end cash management for the company. She led a team of more than 5,000 professionals. Over the course of her career at AT&T, Joni served in several senior leadership roles including managing Consumer Wireline with large scale call centers and operations as well as P&L responsibility for over $10B.

"As a past client of NRG, I've had the unique experience to witness firsthand their deep expertise in all things operations, as well as their level of service and strategic thinking," Arison explains. "I have always been impressed with the team and their long-standing client relationships that they built over the years. I am excited to take on this new chapter and continue to lead the charge that Therese began."

Additionally, Jerry Gerami joins the Executive Advisor team to help continue the company's path toward offering new cutting-edge client solutions.

Gerami most recently held the position of Vice-President, Wholesale Solutions with AT&T and previously was in various leadership roles supporting Mobility, Network Sourcing Solutions, System Integrators and Enterprise Markets.



He joins an already impressive list of advisors, including Marcel Henry and Daren Moore.

Arison and Gerami's appointments began last month.

For more information about The Northridge Group or for interview opportunities, please contact Mary Guccione at 417-894-2003 or [email protected] .

SOURCE The Northridge Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED