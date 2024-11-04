Plug To Announce 2024 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SLINGERLANDS N.Y., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, will announce its 2024 third quarter results on Tuesday November 12, 2024.

Join the call:



Date: November 12, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597 Direct webcast:

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage ( ). A playback of the call will be available for a period of time following the call.

Plug Symposium

Plug will host its 6th annual symposium on November 13th at its headquarters in Slingerlands, N.Y. The event will bring together Plug leadership and industry experts to showcase groundbreaking projects that are reshaping the hydrogen industry and to present innovative solutions for the future.

We invite all stakeholders to join us virtually for this important industry event. Register now at:



About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit .

