Pennsylvania Set To Scale New Heights In Solar Energy With 11 GW Expansion, Reveals New White Paper By Landgate

The latest white paper on solar development in Pennsylvania reveals a promising future for the state's landscape, with potential developments poised to increase its solar power capacity by 11 GW. This expansion, highlighted in the comprehensive analysis, positions Pennsylvania as a pivotal player in the transition to clean energy.

Currently, Pennsylvania is home to 46 active utility-scale solar farms, delivering a combined capacity of 562 MW. However, the white paper emphasizes the state's vast potential for growth, with a remarkable 9 projects under construction and an additional 20 farms planned. In total, there are 480 queued projects, accompanied by 22 site control farms that could collectively contribute over an additional eleven thousand MW upon completion.

If all projects transition to operational status, Pennsylvania will witness a staggering 11 GW surge in solar energy capacity. The analysis also notes that the average solar farm in the state spans 218 acres and can produce 12.2 MW of electricity under optimal conditions.

These findings underscore the significant opportunities for solar developers, investors, and energy industry professionals to engage with Pennsylvania's burgeoning solar sector. The white paper provides a detailed roadmap of the state's current and projected solar initiatives, offering insights into strategic investment opportunities and sustainable growth.

LandGate invites stakeholders to explore the full white paper , which includes a detailed breakdown of the data and strategic recommendations for maximizing engagement in Pennsylvania's solar expansion.

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of US renewable energy and infrastructure projects: solar, data centers, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, and CCS.

