National CSR Fund- MAJRA adopts new strategic objectives to drive sustainable development in UAE

The National CSR Fund – MAJRA’s Board of Trustees held a meeting chaired by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, to adopt new strategic objectives for driving private sector contributions towards sustainable development and social responsibility. The National CSR Fund’s most recent outstanding achievements were also reviewed during the meeting.



H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE remains committed to nurturing a robust CSR ecosystem and enhancing the private sector’s contribution to sustainable social development. The meeting marks a key milestone in the ongoing national efforts to advance MAJRA’s strategic objectives, in collaboration with the country’s private sector. This further reflects the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to build a prosperous global society within the next decade. Since its inception, MAJRA has played an integral role in enhancing private sector contribution to development projects, in line with the national goal of achieving social and economic growth.”

The meeting was held in the presence of H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA); H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees; H.E. Mr. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary at Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCY); Aisha Ahmed Yousuf, Acting Undersecretary at the Community Development Authority (CDA); Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA); H.E. Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC); H.E. Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT); H.E. Salama Al Amimi, Director General of the Family Care Authority; H.E. Abdulaziz Khalid AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operations Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF); Ms. Maryam Al-Qassab, Manager of the Chairman Office at Sharjah Book Authority; Ms. Bedour Al Raqbani, Emirati Social Entrepreneur; and Sarah Shaw, Director of the National CSR Fund – MAJRA. During the meeting, the board members also discussed and adopted MAJRA’s budget plan for the year 2025, in line with project demands and future goals.



Furthermore, Sarah Shaw, Director of the National CSR Fund – MAJRA, underscored the significance of this meeting as an opportunity to review MAJRA’s progress, so that key strategies can be revised to drive positive social and environmental impact. She also stated that collaboration with private sector entities, chambers of commerce and diverse industries is essential for enhancing social responsibility efforts and implementing effective initiatives that can support national goals. She further added that MAJRA looks forward to successfully implementing the newly adopted policies and mechanisms, which hold the potential to drive sustainable development and enhance private sector participation in social responsibility efforts.

The meeting concluded with members reviewing their vision for the MAJRA’s objectives in the coming years and highlighting its role in channelling private sector contributions towards development projects that are aligned with national priorities. They also underscored the need to implement awareness campaigns centred around social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, supporting the UAE’s ongoing efforts in this regard.





