MIMEDX To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:
Stifel Healthcare conference 2024
Webcast (9:45 AM ET): Click here to access
Monday, November 18, 2024
New York, NY
15 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
New York, NY
Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Stifel or Craig-Hallum representative.
About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .
Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
...
