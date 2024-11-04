MIMEDX To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare 2024

Webcast (9:45 AM ET): Click here to access

Monday, November 18, 2024

New York, NY

15 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

New York, NY

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Stifel or Craig-Hallum representative.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

