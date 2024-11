ALX Oncology Announces November Investor Conference Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer in new ways and extend patients' lives, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

2024 UBS Global Healthcare

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Trung Huynh, and 1x1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 12

Time: 3:30 PM PST

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Webcast link: Available here

2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Michael Yee, and 1x1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 9:00 AM GMT

Location: London, UK

Webcast link: Available here

The live webcasts for the UBS and Jefferies fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer in new ways and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology .

CONTACT: Company Contact: Caitlyn Doherty, Manager, Corporate Communications, ALX Oncology ... (650) 466-7125 Investor Contact: Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D., Blueprint Life Science Group ... (917) 330-4269 Media Contact: Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc. ... (917) 519-9577