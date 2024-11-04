UNICEF says over 50 children murdered in strikes on northern Gaza

(MENAFN) In a tragic escalation of violence in northern Gaza over the weekend, more than 50 children lost their lives, as reported by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). This alarming toll reflects the dire situation faced by civilians amid ongoing conflict, particularly in areas like Jabalia, where two residential buildings were demolished, leaving hundreds of people displaced and at risk. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell issued a statement emphasizing the severity of the situation, noting that these have created a humanitarian crisis that is especially devastating for children.



During the chaos, a vehicle belonging to a UNICEF staff member, who was participating in a crucial polio vaccination campaign, came under fire from what appeared to be a drone while traveling through Jabalia al-Nazla. Fortunately, although the vehicle sustained damage, the staff member emerged unharmed, albeit deeply shaken by the experience. This incident highlights the increasing dangers that humanitarian workers face while trying to provide essential services amidst the conflict. Another strike near a vaccination clinic in Sheikh Radwan resulted in injuries to three children, further illustrating the perilous conditions in which health initiatives are being carried out.



Russell condemned the ongoing strikes on civilians, particularly in Jabalia and near humanitarian facilities, calling them egregious violations of international humanitarian law. She described the situation as a particularly dark chapter in the ongoing war, underscoring the need for accountability for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. The targeting of humanitarian workers and facilities contravenes established legal protections designed to safeguard non-combatants, and Russell reiterated the critical importance of adhering to these legal frameworks.



Moreover, Russell pointed out that displacement or evacuation orders cannot justify the indiscriminate targeting of civilians or their properties, a stance that highlights the fundamental principles of protecting non-combatants during conflicts. She expressed grave concern over the repeated violations of these humanitarian principles, which have resulted in significant casualties among children and have deprived countless others of vital services necessary for their survival and well-being. The ongoing violence, she warns, not only threatens the immediate safety of children but also undermines the very foundations of humanitarian support in a region already reeling from conflict.

MENAFN04112024000045015839ID1108848205