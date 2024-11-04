Germany’s FM reaches Ukraine for official visit

(MENAFN) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Monday for an official visit, marking her eighth trip to Ukraine since the onset of the conflict in February 2022. This visit underscores Germany's ongoing commitment to support Ukraine amidst the war's challenges. According to a statement from Germany's Foreign Office, Baerbock is scheduled to meet with top Ukrainian leaders to discuss the evolving situation and further support for the country.



Upon her arrival, Baerbock praised the "enormous resilience" demonstrated by the Ukrainian people, particularly as they face increasing threats with the winter season approaching. She acknowledged the hardships that Ukrainians endure and highlighted the determination required to withstand the ongoing conflict. Baerbock specifically addressed the strategy employed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who seeks to weaken the Ukrainian population through relentless attacks and a war of attrition.



Baerbock emphasized that Germany, alongside its allies, is responding to this brutality with acts of humanity and support for Ukraine. Her statements reflect a broader commitment to not only help Ukrainians survive the harsh winter conditions but also to ensure the long-term survival of the nation itself. She asserted that Ukraine is fighting for freedom, a battle that ultimately contributes to the security of Europe as a whole.



The visit by Baerbock is part of Germany's sustained diplomatic efforts to bolster Ukraine during these trying times, reaffirming that the country’s struggle is not just a national issue but one that impacts the entire European continent. By engaging directly with Ukrainian leaders, Baerbock aims to reinforce the message of solidarity and shared values in the face of aggression.

