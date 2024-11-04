CMC Labs Incubates Everreach Labs

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, UAE, November 4th, 2024, Chainwire

Everreach Labs, the gaming studio ecosystem behind the groundbreaking AAA-quality title REVENGE, is excited to announce its selection for the prestigious CMC Labs Accelerator Program. This milestone solidifies Everreach Labs' position as a trailblazer in the gaming industry, creating new gameplay experiences for livestream spectators to play together with their favorite content creators. By joining this program, Everreach Labs will gain strategic support from CoinMarketCap, enhancing its ability to innovate and scale its ecosystem.

The Everreach Labs team, led by Nicolas Bougartchev and co-founder Ethan Cohen, includes seasoned veterans from renowned titles like Far Cry 3, Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, and Call of Duty. Their leadership team features industry experts such as Jason Fung, CMO and former Global Head of Gaming at TikTok, Phil O'Connor, Design Director and former Lead Game Designer at Ubisoft, and Ramin Shokrizade, CRO and former Meta Game Designer at Immutable, along with over 45 other professionals.

Everreach Labs has already made waves with its flagship title, REVENGE, the co-op PvE extraction shooter that integrates a custom-built Twitch API, allowing spectators to influence live matches in ways never seen before. The game has attracted significant attention, boasting over 60,000 players during its prototype test last year. The game has consistently ranked among the global Top 40 trending wishlists on the Epic Games Store, and has amassed over 450,000 community followers across social platforms.

With the support of CoinMarketCap's resources and global network, Everreach Labs is poised to continue advancing its mission to reshape the gaming experience through its robust ecosystem. The CoinMarketCap incubation program will further strengthen the company's ability to deliver groundbreaking innovations that bridge the gap between players and spectators.

