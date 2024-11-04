New ABC Song And Book By Boston Kindergarten Teacher

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This new ABC and song just revolutionized the ABCs: The Apple Bear Cookie Book and Song.

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Boston teacher, Susan Sabbatelli, with the help of her daughter, Lynsie Sabbatelli, launched this book and song with the dream of getting it on every child's bookshelf and YouTube playlist, and into every preschool and kindergarten classroom across the US. Susan had the idea over 30 years ago to help her kindergarten students learn to read the ABCs and has been teaching it throughout her career in Massachusetts.

Watch the book AND song in action below and enjoy the new way to ABC® with the Apple Bear Cookie Co.®

WEBSITE:

AMAZON:



INSTAGRAM:



YOUTUBE:



TIKTOK:

@applebearco/video/7201521363750833450

As the first ABC book and song of its kind, The Apple Bear Cookie Book and Song has rhythm, rhyme, and characters that make learning the letters and alphabet fun for babies, toddlers, and children ages 0 to 6.

This book is designed to help preschool and kindergarten teachers and students in the classroom as well as parents reading with their little ones at home. Susan was adamant about keeping the book affordable, so it's only $10 on the website . Susan and Lynsie aim to donate back to teachers in the future and have the vision to expand Apple Berry County, the fictional town where Buster the Bear and the rest of his friends live.

The Apple Bear Cookie Book (ABC Book) and Song helps with various reading readiness skills across different age groups:



Learning alphabet letters

Learning to read words

Differentiating between vowels and consonants

C.V.C. words (consonant, vowel, consonant words)

Rhyming

Word families Sight words

Buy your Apple Bear Cookie Book for your next baby shower , holiday gift, or any child in your life from the ages of 0 to 6 to promote having fun while learning to read.

BUY THE APPLE BEAR COOKIE BOOK (ABC BOOK):

Written by

For media inquiries, contact

happi PR and Apple Bear Cookie Co. at [email protected] .

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow Us: @applebearco

SOURCE Apple Bear Cookie Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED