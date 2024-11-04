Bus, Truck And Two Cars Collide In Kyiv: One Killed, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One man was killed and another was seriously in a road accident in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv involving four vehicles.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv reported this on its Telegram channel.

The accident occurred on Monday morning, November 4, on Akademika Zabolotnoho Street.

Four vehicles collided, including a bus and a truck, according to preliminary information. The number of victims is being clarified.

Accident investigators, patrol police, and medics are working at the scene.

Photo credit: National Police