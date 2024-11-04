Naftogaz Group Takes Fourth Place For Procurement Volumes Via Prozorro Svyrydenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023-2024, Naftogaz Group took fourth place in terms of procurement volumes via the Prozorro system, and 90% of agreements were signed with Ukrainian contractors.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko during the 'Day of Supplier of State-Owned Enterprises in Oil and Industry: Plans for 2025', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over two years, Naftogaz Group has taken fourth place in terms of the scale of trading via Prozorro. In 2023-2024, as a result of tenders, Naftogaz Group signed agreements worth UAH 51 billion,” Svyrydenko noted.

Moreover, only 10% of the agreements were signed by Naftogaz Group with non-resident contractors.

“I am pleased that, in recent years, the share of agreements with Ukrainian suppliers in the procurement system has been growing. Our objective is to make public contracting authorities choose Ukrainian suppliers and, most importantly, producers more actively,” Svyrydenko explained.

In her words, the Made in Ukraine programme is expected to encourage not only the domestic consumption of Ukrainian-produced goods but expand the share of Ukrainian products used by large contracting authorities.

“Naftogaz is a good example of how you can build a procurement system so that Ukrainian producers are aware of procurement plans and have access to them. I expect that the share of imports in Naftogaz's procurement activities will further decrease,” Svyrydenko concluded.

A reminder that those who acquire Ukrainian-made power equipment and special-purpose machinery with a local content of at least 40% will be able to receive compensation from the state in the amount of 15% of the cost. Compensation requests are received until December 5, 2024.

