Egypt, France Fms Discuss De-Escalation In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 4 (KUNA)-- Egyptian Foreign Bader Abdulatty and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot discussed, Monday, ways to de-escalate tension in the Middle East.

Both sides exchanged views on the recent development in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip as well as bilateral cooperation between their countries.

In a press statement, Spokesperson of the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, said that this came during a phone call between Abdulatty and Barrot.

The spokesperson stated that the two officials discussed the situation in Lebanon as well as efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and provide urgent humanitarian aid.

Both sides emphasized the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by all parties without selectivity.

The presidential vacancy in Lebanon was discussed too, as both stressed the need for a presidential elections, he added.

Both officials reviewed efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid for those in need.

Ambassador Khalaf stated that Minister Abdulatty condemned Israeli occupation's repeated violation of the Lebanese sovereignty and it targeting of UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing the need to respect Lebanon unity and integrity.

He also reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of Israeli occupation repeated hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He emphasized the importance of establishing the State of Palestine with the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, ending the Israeli occupation continuous aggression. (end)

