Prince William And Kate Middleton's Paths Diverge After Princess' Cancer: The Future King Will Not 'Suddenly Become...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince William's and Kate Middleton's spiritual journeys have diverged, especially in light of the events of 2024, which marked a period of reflection and faith for both.

Kate, having faced a challenging battle with cancer , has reportedly found a renewed interest in matters of faith. After sharing her cancer journey with the public, she has shown a personal side that has brought her closer to fans, who have closely followed her recovery.

| Prince William seen 'bonding' with Donald Trump's daughter in old photo

Her illness has deepened her sense of vulnerability and gratitude, prompting her to reflect on life's simple blessings and perhaps opening a new chapter in her spiritual life.

This year, following her diagnosis, Kate expressed her appreciation for the support from her family and her realisation of life's deeper values. Her experience has reportedly led her to explore questions of faith. As per a family friend, it suggests a hopeful outlook on her spiritual growth .

Prince William, however, has maintained a different relationship with faith. According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, who detailed these differences in his upcoming book Charles III, William has not shown the same spiritual engagement as his wife.

| King Charles, Prince William rake ₹543 crore from public service: Report

Hardman observes that William respects his constitutional obligations to the Church of England but does not share the devotion his father, King Charles III, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, held.

Prince William's faith

People close to William describe him as a modern, practical individual who finds certain aspects of ceremonial faith uncomfortable. Despite facing family health scares, he reportedly remains reserved about religious matters, preferring not to present a faith he does not feel.

| Prince William reveals he and Kate Middleton share their bed with 3rd companion

"He will not, however, suddenly become a regular worshipper or feign an enthusiasm for something that he does not feel personally, however bleak the situation,” the Mail Online quoted Hardman as writing.