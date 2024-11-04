Qatar's Al Jumaat Wins Gold At Arab Chess Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Khaled Al Jumaat clinched the medal in the U-10 category of the Arab Chess Championships for age groups 8 to 20 years, in Sousse, Tunisia, yesterday.

Al Jumaat secured first place with 8.5 points out of nine rounds.

In the U-14 category, Qatar's Lian Al Qassabi won a bronze medal with a score of 5.5 points.

Algeria's Iman Zabarqa clinched the medal, while Egypt's Zakaa Ahmed secured the remaining podium spot.

The Qatari team also included Turki Al Kuwari (U-18), Rawda Al Qasabi and Fatima Al Hammadi (U-16), Ibrahim Al Janahi, Hamad Al Kuwari (U-14), Amer Al Hammadi (U-12), Asma Al Hammadi (U-10), and Abdul Aziz Al Mahasneh (U-8).

Qatar Chess Federation President and Vice President of the Arab Chess Federation Mohamed Al Mudahka expressed his pride in the team's achievements, commending the impressive level of skills shown by all young Qatari players.

Al Mudahka emphasised the value of participating in such tournaments to gain international experience, highlighting that around 255 players from across the Arab countries participated.