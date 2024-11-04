Sustainable Development Indicators Survey Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Planning Commission (NPC) has announced the start of implementing the Sustainable Development Indicators Survey 2024, which will continue until the end of the year. The survey includes about 4,000 Qatari and non-Qatari families from various regions of the State of Qatar.

NPC announced in a statement yesterday that the survey data collection method is based on the self-fulfillment of the required data by heads of households via the link: or conducting interviews with the respondents via phone through NPC's call centre, where several qualified researchers will communicate with heads of households via phone and complete the data required in the survey questionnaire.

This survey is an effective tool used by decision makers to achieve sustainable development plans and agenda, as the survey covers 17 diverse goals, including social, environmental and economic goals. It also studies, evaluates and measures the progress and efforts of various parties in achieving these goals and reflects the development reality in the country.

NPC called on all families and individuals selected in the sample to cooperate with the researchers who will contact them via phone to the collect the required data from them, to facilitate the success of this survey, noting that all data that will be obtained from them will be treated with complete confidentiality and will only be used for the purposes of the survey and statistical study, in accordance with the Amiri Decree No. 2 of 2011.

Qatar pays great attention to meeting the requirements of sustainable development, which mainly aims to achieve well-being and improve living conditions, through achieving economic growth and establishing the foundations of social stability, in addition to protecting the environment and preserving and exploiting resources in a way that secures the current needs of society without infringing on the rights of future generations.