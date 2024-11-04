No Mpox Case Reported In Afghanistan So Far: Moph
11/4/2024 4:07:06 AM
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public health (MoPH) says no monkeypox case has been registered in the country so far.
Deputy Minister of Public Health Maulvi Abdul Wali Haqqani discussed the prevention of Mpox virus in Afghanistan with domestic and international colleagues, MoPH wrote on its X handle.
Haqqani said: "Despite the fact that no positive case of Mpox virus has been registered in Afghanistan so far, we must have the necessary preparations so that our countrymen are safe from monkeypox and other contagious diseases."
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person or contaminated items. Symptoms include high fever, muscle pain and skin rashes.
Earlier, three positive monkeypox cases had been registered in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
