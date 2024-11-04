Alfa Laval Supports The Call For Bold Action At COP29

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world faces urgent challenges in driving efficiency, nourishing a growing population, rethinking water usage, and transitioning to fossil-free fuels. At COP29, Alfa Laval is demonstrating its commitment to do its part to meet the immediate climate actions needed. Through strong partnerships and innovative technologies, Alfa Laval is addressing the global challenges of

decarbonization with scalable solutions designed to transform vital industries.

The Paris Agreement mandates that each country outline their climate actions, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). These action plans will play a key role in determining how the world can achieve the emissions reductions needed to limit global warming and build resilience to climate impact.

According to pledges from COP28, held in Dubai in 2023, to meet the Paris Agreement we need to triple renewable energy, double energy efficiency, and transition from fossil fuels.

With its unique position across value chains, Alfa Laval is dedicated to contributing to the global transition.

As part of its contribution at COP29, Alfa Laval is advocating for localized, actionable, investable and measurable NDCs to stimulate demand for existing scalable solutions and accelerate decarbonization efforts.

"Alfa Laval brings unique industry knowledge to drive actions at COP29. We call for brave and bold NDCs. It is time to accelerate the implementation of existing solutions at scale. Updated NDCs will play a crucial role in unlocking the finances needed to drive demand for these solutions, alongside effective policies and regulations," says Anna Celsing, Head of Group Sustainability, Alfa Laval. "We see that the industry is ready to invest, so we need to discuss incentives and establish further collaboration across value chains and between public and private sectors."

Other actions and partnerships for decarbonization

Also taking place in November 2024 is the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, one of the world's largest events to strengthen economic cooperation and the sustainability agenda. Alfa Laval is attending to demonstrate how existing, innovative solutions can establish a new energy landscape in line with China's dual-carbon goals.

The World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, dedicated to accelerating corporate climate action and representing $4 trillion in revenue and 12 million employees, shared an open letter to world leaders ahead of COP29. Alfa Laval is one of the signatories, calling for transformative policies and actions to meet the Paris Agreement goals.

Additionally, engagements with the First Movers Coalition, MASSIV+, and the Energy Efficiency Movement are collectively advancing efforts to ensure that ambitious emissions targets and the upcoming NDC updates can indeed be bold.

Alfa Laval at COP29... During COP29, the world's largest climate change conference taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, during 11-22 November 2024, Alfa Laval will be engaged in several initiatives and part of the Swedish delegation. On site, Anna Celsing, Head of Group Sustainability, Madeleine Gilborne, Vice President Energy division and Thomas Møller, President Energy division will be involved in dialogues with decision-makers, regulators, partners, and customers.

CONTACTS

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Anna Droben

Head of External Communications, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 89 96 21

[email protected]

