Moehe Hosts Arab Mathematics Olympiad 2024

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is preparing to host the Arab Mathematics olympiad 2024.
The fourth edition of the biennial event will be held from November 10-14, in partnership with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.
Bringing together creative students in mathematics from Arab countries to demonstrate their distinguished skills and abilities, the event presents creative ideas and innovative mathematical solutions.
Hosting the event is part of the MoEHE's efforts to raise the students' scientific levels, develop their performance for the upcoming regional and international competitions and boost communication and positive competency among Arab students.
