Russians Launch Nighttime Missile Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region
11/4/2024 2:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, the Russian forces launched a missile strike on Dnipro district and also attacked Nikopol area.
This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"At night, the aggressor attacked the Dnipro district with a missile. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescue workers. Infrastructure was damaged, but no one was injured," he wrote.
The invaders also attacked Nikopol district. A kamikaze drone struck the district center, and artillery targeted Marhanets community. No injuries were reported.
Earlier, it was reported that yesterday the enemy targeted Nikopol with heavy artillery.
