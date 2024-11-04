Toxic Haze Envelopes Delhi, Air Quality 'Very Poor'

The national capital's Air Quality (AQI) stood at 373 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Eleven of the 39 monitoring stations in the city recorded 'severe' pollution levels with AQI readings above 400, the data showed.

The areas with 'severe' air quality are Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, New Moti Bagh, NSIT Dwarka, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar.

Despite a temporary relief provided by winds, the national capital saw a spike in pollution levels following Diwali.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity level was recorded at 83 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 33.2 degrees Celsius during the day.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now