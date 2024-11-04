Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.60 Today
Date
11/4/2024 1:16:17 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LYSAKER,
Norway, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF ) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.60 (NOK 6.5946) per share as from today, 4 November 2024.
The payment date will be on or about 13 November 2024.
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4058094
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04112024003732001241ID1108846926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.