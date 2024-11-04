New Historical Biography Book Release - A Long, Long Watch: Volume II: The Sea: 1925 to 1946

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Explore an extraordinary life of adventure and perseverance across oceans and borders



David G. Gitkov invites readers on a journey spanning continents, seas, and decades in A Long, Long Watch: Volume II: The Sea: 1925 to 1946. This remarkable historical biography chronicles Gitkov’s relentless pursuit of a life shaped by ambition, adventure, and the pursuit of freedom during some of the 20th century’s most turbulent years.



Born in Russia and drawn to the allure of British and American adventure stories from an early age, Gitkov’s path to the sea was anything but straightforward. Escaping post-revolutionary Russia with his family, he found himself stranded in Prague, a period he describes as both frustrating and formative. Inspired by Kipling’s enduring poem “If,” he pursued his boyhood dreams with unwavering focus—ultimately becoming a sailor, frontiersman, and U.S. citizen.



In 1924, Gitkov traveled to France, enrolling in the National Navigation School. A year later, he embarked on a career aboard British ships, marking the first step toward achieving his dream of a maritime life. However, his journey to U.S. citizenship—finally achieved in 1940—was fraught with Kafkaesque bureaucratic challenges. Despite the obstacles, he rose to the rank of Commander in the U.S. Maritime Service (U.S.M.S.), commanding a troop ship in the Pacific during World War II.



“A life shaped by the ocean and tested by the currents of war and migration,” Gitkov shares his deeply personal reflections on the complexities of identity, citizenship, and service across borders. This second volume immerses readers in his global adventures between 1925 and 1946—a period marked by war, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams.



With insight, candor, and an explorer's heart, A Long, Long Watch: Volume II offers readers a front-row seat to a unique slice of maritime history, enriched by the author's firsthand accounts.



MENAFN04112024006887014834ID1108846903