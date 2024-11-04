Russians Hit Supermarket In Kharkiv With KAB: 14 People Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 3, the Russian forces struck a supermarket in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb (KAB) injuring 14 people.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"One of the impacts was recorded near a residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Multi-story residential buildings, cars, the supermarket building, and other commercial properties were damaged. Preliminary data indicate that 13 people were injured," the message stated.

Later, Kharkiv regional police reported that 14 people were injured by the Russian strike, including four police officers.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 11 casualties on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian KAB hit a supermarket in the Shevchenkivskyi district, located near multi-story buildings. Preliminary information suggests that power lines and ground transport routes were damaged. Windows were shattered in nearby buildings.

Terekhov also reported an impact near a market in the city's Kholodnogirskyi district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but windows were shattered.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russians struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs twice late on November 3, causing injuries.